with Chris Cruise


Eminem Edges Out Taylor Swift On the Charts

Eminem
Feb 9, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Eminem performs "Lose Yourself" during the 92nd Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

She almost made it to her lucky number 13!

Taylor Swift’s album, The Tortured Poets Department, spent 12 weeks as the Number One album in the country.

This week, Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) debuted at Number One, knocking Swift out of the top spot and down to number four.

This is Eminem’s 11th album to top the Billboard Albums chart.

The Tortured Poets Department is still the best-selling album of the year so far, and Swift thanked her fans in a glowing post on Instagram Saturday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

