It’s National Junk Food Day

Junk food
Kick out the junk food from the lunch box such as snacks like chips; high sodium and fat crackers; high sugar fruit snacks and baked goods, and prepackaged lunch kits that have high sodium, fat and sometimes sugar. July 31, 2023.

Today is the day you can eat whatever you want, and it’s totally fine, because it’s National Junk Food Day!

It’s celebrated every July 21 here in the United States.

In case you’re wondering what exactly qualifies as “junk food,” here’s the definition from the Oxford Dictionary.

Junk food, noun: food that has low nutritional value, typically produced in the form of packaged snacks needing little or no preparation.

So, we’re talking potato chips, candy bars, cookies, donuts, dips, fries, ice cream, the list goes on and on!

Today is your perfect excuse for a cheat day – so treat yourself without feeling guilty about it!

And just for fun, check out this look at some junk food commercials from the 2000s! Remember any of these???

