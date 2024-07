Happy 55th birthday to Jennifer Lopez!

The singer, actress, dancer, businesswoman, mother, and wife is no doubt celebrating in a fabulous way today!

Most of the headlines surrounding J.Lo this year have been speculation on the state of her marriage to Ben Affleck.

While we wait for official news on that, we thought we’d celebrate her big day by taking a look at her Top 5 Songs from the 2000s!

Let’s Get Loud

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

I’m Real

Get Right

Jenny From The Block