with Chris Cruise


Ashanti & Nelly Like To Keep Us Guessing

Ashanti
Ashanti performs during the first day of the 2022 Dreamville Festival.

Congratulations may be in order for Ashanti and Nelly!

There are numerous online reports that they are the proud parents of a healthy baby boy, born earlier this week!

The couple have yet to confirm the news, but reports said that they wanted to keep it quiet for a few days and are planning a big announcement soon.

If they did have the baby, it’s not the first time they’ve wanted to keep things private.

The superstar couple announced in April that they were engaged and expecting a child together.

But in June, People Magazine reported that they were already married! People obtained documents showing that they had said “I do” on December 27, 2023!

The couple first dated in the early 2000s but broke up in 2013. They got back together in 2023, and now they’re married, and may have a healthy baby boy, too!

Congratulations to the happy couple!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)

 

