The 2025 Rock Hall Inductees Are…

Big Boi of OutKast performs at Doak after Dark following the Seminoles' 38-17 victory over Wake Forest Dsc 6443

The results are in!

A total of seven new groups and artists will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. The acts were revealed Sunday night during “American Idol.”

Drum roll please… here they are!

  • Bad Company
  • Chubby Checker
  • Joe Cocker
  • Cyndi Lauper
  • Outkast
  • Soundgarden

Those who were nominated but were not chosen this year include The Black Crowes, Billy Idol, Mariah Carey, and Oasis.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on Disney+ on November 8.

