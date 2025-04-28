The 2025 Rock Hall Inductees Are…

The results are in!

A total of seven new groups and artists will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. The acts were revealed Sunday night during “American Idol.”

Drum roll please… here they are!

Bad Company

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Cyndi Lauper

Outkast

Soundgarden

Those who were nominated but were not chosen this year include The Black Crowes, Billy Idol, Mariah Carey, and Oasis.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on Disney+ on November 8.