Happy Birthday Kelly Clarkson!

She’s a singer, songwriter, TV personality, mother of two… we could go on and on!

Today Kelly Clarkson is 43!

Hard to believe we first met her in 2002, when she won the very first season of “American Idol.” Since then, she’s won three Grammy Awards, sold over 82 million records worldwide, been a judge on “The Voice,” and now hosts her very own talk show!

Her birthday is the best day to remember how it all began… so here are our Top 5 Favorite Throwback 2K Kelly Clarkson Songs!

#5 “A Moment Like This”

#4 “Breakaway”

#3 “Miss Independent”

#2 “Since U Been Gone”

#1 “My Life Would Suck Without You”

Happy birthday to Kelly Clarkson!