Beyoncé Gets Rave Reviews On New Tour

Beyoncé is off to a huge start with her new Cowboy Carter concert tour!

The western-themed show opened this week in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, clocking in at three hours with 36 songs. She plays plenty from her new album “Cowboy Carter,” while also revisiting some old favorites. This tour is a family affair, with daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi joining her on stage.

She told fans: “I want to thank all of those who came before me. I want to thank my fans for letting me make this album. Thank you for giving me the creative liberty to challenge myself.”

She posted a sneak peek at the stage setup on her Instagram:

“Rolling Stone” said the new tour reminds her audience exactly how she’s paved a lane of her own in music. Read the full review here.

Check out some fun photos from the show here from People Magazine.

Tickets are still available for some shows – check them out here!

And here’s a look at the two daughters stealing the show!