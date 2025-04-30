with Chris Cruise


Beyoncé Gets Rave Reviews On New Tour

Beyonce
Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Musician Beyonce preforms during the half time show between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Julian Dakdouk Parkwood Entertainment via Imagn Images

Beyoncé is off to a huge start with her new Cowboy Carter concert tour!

The western-themed show opened this week in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, clocking in at three hours with 36 songs. She plays plenty from her new album “Cowboy Carter,” while also revisiting some old favorites. This tour is a family affair, with daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi joining her on stage.

She told fans: “I want to thank all of those who came before me. I want to thank my fans for letting me make this album. Thank you for giving me the creative liberty to challenge myself.”

She posted a sneak peek at the stage setup on her Instagram:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

“Rolling Stone” said the new tour reminds her audience exactly how she’s paved a lane of her own in music. Read the full review here. 

Check out some fun photos from the show here from People Magazine. 

Tickets are still available for some shows – check them out here! 

And here’s a look at the two daughters stealing the show!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

The 2025 Rock Hall Inductees Are…

Entertainment News

Happy Birthday Kelly Clarkson!

Entertainment News

Rock Hall Inductees To Be Announced In New Way

Entertainment News

Pink’s Sweet Spring Break

More Stories

Most popular Easter treats

Selena Gomez Named Woman of the Year

Oops… I Did It Again 25th Anniversary

Katy Perry goes to space and back

1 of 153