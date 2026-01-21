Taylor Swift Gets Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift will be one of the youngest inductees ever into the Songwriters Hall of Fame!

The honor was just announced today. Swift was 15 years old in 2006 when she released her debut country single, “Tim McGraw.” A person with a “notable catalog of songs” becomes eligible for the Hall of Fame after their first commercially released song turns 20 years old. Swift just became eligible this year, at age 36. The title for the youngest-ever inductee is currently held by Stevie Wonder, who was 33 at the time of his induction in 1983.

Swift is recognized for her songs “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”, “Blank Space,” “Anti-Hero,” and “Love Story.”

Also in Swift’s class of inductees, Alanis Morissette. She was selected for her songs “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” and “King of the Movie Soundtrack.”

Kenny Loggins has been writing hit songs for years, including “Footloose” and “Danger Zone.”

Kiss founders Simmons and Stanley will be honored for their classics “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “I Love It Loud.”

Christopher “Tricky” Stewart helped write “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” for Beyoncé and “Umbrella” for Rihanna.

The duo of Terry Britten and Graham Lyle are known for the Tina Turner song “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

And Walter Afanasieff collaborated with Mariah Carey on “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “My All,” and “Hero.”

This year’s induction ceremony will be held June 11 in New York City.

The Hall of Fame’s chairman, Nile Rodgers, said in a statement: “The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs. Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song and its creator. We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognizing some of the most culturally significant composers in history. This year’s lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres. These songwriters have profoundly impacted the lives of billions of listeners worldwide, and it is our privilege to honor their contributions.”

Congratulations to all the inductees!