Green Day Added To Super Bowl Lineup

We may not know the teams playing in Super Bowl 60 just yet, but we do know the musicians who will play the stadium!

Green Day will kick things off on Sunday, February 8, with the opening ceremony. Green Day will play fan favorite songs while generations of Super Bowl MVPs are escorted onto the field.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said in a news release: “We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard. We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

Green Day got together in 1987 in California – and Super Bowl 60 will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

In addition to Green Day, Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Coco Jones will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will perform the halftime show.

The opening ceremony will air live at 5 p.m. CT on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock and Universo on February 8. Kickoff is set for 5:40 p.m.