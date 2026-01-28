with Chris Cruise


Lady Gaga Has The Perfect Song Right Now

Lady Gaga has some powerful pipes – and she’s using them to share a powerful message right now!

Some behind-the-scenes footage has emerged of a Super Bowl commercial for Redfin and Rocket.

It shows Lady Gaga’s process of trying to hit just the right notes in her rendition of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” the theme song from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” on PBS.

“Mr. Rogers was so clearly someone that stood for something, and it is powerful to think of what he would say right now, and it’s kind of a special song to revisit at this time. It was interesting to create something really heartfelt that keeps the purity and beauty of the original version but does it in a new way,” Gaga said in the clip.

Check it out below – and watch for the ad on Super Bowl Sunday, February 8!

