Sum 41 Are Calling It Quits After 27 Years

“Stormin’ through the party like my name was El Niño”‘

Hearing those lyrics immediately takes you back to the 2000s when pop-punk ruled, and the rules more or less didn’t exist. At the forefront of the movement was none other than Sum 41, the loud and loveable boys from Canada.

After 27 years of playing their music around the world, they’ve decided it’s time to go their separate ways. Per the band’s social media:

Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first. Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however. The boys are touring throughout 2023, and also releasing their final album “Heaven :x: Hell” this year as well.