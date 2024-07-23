with Chris Cruise


Celine Dion To Perform At Opening Ceremonies

Celine Dion
Jun 28, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Singer Celine Dion speaks during the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Singer Celine Dion has been spotted in Paris, and several sources say she will perform at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games!

Variety and TMZ are both claiming they’ve confirmed the star is feeling good and will perform. If she does, it will be her first performance in four years.

She was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022 and has been fighting the illness away from the spotlight.

Lady Gaga was also seen in Paris this week, and there is speculation that Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande may also be set to perform.

The opening ceremony will take place on the River Seine and at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

NBC Olympic coverage begins Friday at 6:30 pm CT/7:30 pm ET. 

