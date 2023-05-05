with Chris Cruise


This Weekend On Throwback 2K – Summer Concert Preview

Sep 9, 2010; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift performs during the 2010 NFL kickoff concert at Jackson Square. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Hey, fellow millennials! Get ready to relive the glory days of 2000s concerts with Taylor Swift, Blink 182, and Janet Jackson, all touring again in 2023!

From Taylor’s catchy pop tunes to Blink 182’s high-energy punk beats to Janet’s iconic R&B hits, we’ve got all your 2000s favorites. Got a favorite throwback you just have to hear? Holler!

Let’s take a break from the present and go back in time for a little while. Join us for some good old-fashioned nostalgia with the hottest 2000s artists on their 2023 tours.

 

