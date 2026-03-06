Selena Gomez Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder

Selena Gomez appeared on husband Benny Blanco’s podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, and opened up about how they deal with the singer’s bipolar disorder.

Gomez first disclosed her diagnosis in 2022, in the documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.” On the new podcast, she talks about being misdiagnosed initially, revealing it took multiple therapists and four rehab stints to get the correct diagnosis.

“It finally allowed me to go, ‘Oh, that’s why I handled things the way I handled them. That’s why all the other people were able to get over things quickly and I wasn’t.'”

The couple also talked about Gomez experiencing moments of mania and how they handle it together. Gomez gave Blanco a lot of credit, saying “It is helpful to have a partner that will understand where maybe the temperature is at and meet you where you are…”

You can watch and listen to the full podcast below!