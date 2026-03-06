with Chris Cruise


Selena Gomez Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder

Sept. 15, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Selena Gomez at the 76th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Selena Gomez appeared on husband Benny Blanco’s podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, and opened up about how they deal with the singer’s bipolar disorder.

Gomez first disclosed her diagnosis in 2022, in the documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.” On the new podcast, she talks about being misdiagnosed initially, revealing it took multiple therapists and four rehab stints to get the correct diagnosis.

“It finally allowed me to go, ‘Oh, that’s why I handled things the way I handled them. That’s why all the other people were able to get over things quickly and I wasn’t.'”

The couple also talked about Gomez experiencing moments of mania and how they handle it together. Gomez gave Blanco a lot of credit, saying “It is helpful to have a partner that will understand where maybe the temperature is at and meet you where you are…”

You can watch and listen to the full podcast below!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Rep: ‘Long Overdue Change’ Needed For Britney Spears

Entertainment News

P!nk’s Daughter Willow Clearly Caught Her Mom’s Talent

Entertainment News

Rihanna Really Is Recording New Music

Entertainment News

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominations Are In!

More Stories

Swift Nears Record Territory With 14th No. 1 Hit

Miss MTV? Try This!

Story Behind the Song: “My Boo”

Hilary Duff Is Going On Tour

1 of 193