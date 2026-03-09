Rihanna Is OK After Woman Fires Shots At Her Home

Los Angeles police said a 35-year-old woman from Florida used an AR-15 style weapon to fire shots into the home of Rihanna on Sunday.

Ivanna Ortiz is being held on $10.2 million bail.

It happened Sunday afternoon while the “We Found Love” singer was inside her Beverly Hills home. Police said Ortiz fired the shots from her vehicle across the street.

No one was injured, however, there is damage to a gate, an RV parked in the driveway, and to the home itself.

Police got a report that a white Tesla was involved. Officers in a helicopter followed the vehicle before arresting the driver 30 minutes later. They found an assault rifle and seven casings in the vehicle.

Rihanna lives in the home with her partner, ASAP Rocky, and their three children. It is not clear if they were home at the time of the shooting.