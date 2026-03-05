Rep: ‘Long Overdue Change’ Needed For Britney Spears

Pop star Britney Spears has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The Sheriff’s Office in Ventura, California placed Spears under arrest on Wednesday evening, March 4. She was released in the early morning hours of March 5.

She is expected to appear in court on May 4.

A representative for Spears released a telling statement to People Magazine: “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

TMZ is also reporting an unknown substance was found in the car and is being tested.

Spears was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 after battling mental illness. It was dissolved in 2021. Since that time, she has been married and divorced, released a duet with Elton John, published a memoir, and raised eyebrows with some concerning posts on Instagram. A 2023 post caused police to conduct a welfare check after she was shown dancing with knives.

Late last year, music publisher Primary Wave acquired the rights to Spears’ entire music catalog for a reported $200 million.