P!nk’s Daughter Willow Clearly Caught Her Mom’s Talent

Consider this your official reminder not to miss “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week – because P!nk is stepping in to host!

NBC announced that P!nk would be stepping in as a guest host in honor of Women’s History Month. Pink is hosting for Clarkson for the full week of March 2, and the episodes are celebrating “women’s achievements, resilience and impact across music, culture and community.”

To kick things off today, Pink performed a duet with her 14-year-old daughter Willow of “Hopeless War,” from the Broadway musical The Outsiders. You can clearly see that Willow has inherited her mother’s talent!

While guest-hosting, Pink told the audience that her family had moved to New York City so that Willow could pursue her dream of studying theater and being close to Broadway.

Willow also got the chance to visit “Ragtime” on Broadway and talk with one of its stars. She is simply adorable as she fangirls over the whole experience!

Be sure to watch Pink all week on “The Kelly Clarkson Show!”

