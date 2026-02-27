with Chris Cruise


Rihanna Really Is Recording New Music

Rihanna
Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rihanna during the Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been hearing for awhile now that Rihanna has been working on a new album – well, we have proof that’s true!

The “Umbrella” singer posted an Instagram reel titled “commercial break.” It shows Rihanna burning the midnight oil, holding a meeting with several other women and then she explains that she has to go to the studio and then make a Mardi Gras costume for her son.

The reel does indeed go on to feature Rihanna in the studio, from roughly 2 a.m.-ish to around 5 a.m. – although there is no audio for that particular portion, so as not to give anything away!

Then just before 7 a.m., it’s mom duty time with the costume.

Whew! What a day – or night – in the life of Rihanna!

Her last album was Anti in 2016.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

