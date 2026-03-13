Harry Styles Wows ’80s Band With Cover Of Their Song

Harry Styles is a pretty big deal – and an ’80s band is pretty impressed!

Tears For Fears is a British new wave group that ruled the radio back in 1985 with their hit song,”Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

Styles did a cover of the song during an appearance on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Tears For Fears shared a clip on Instagram, with the caption, “Loving this cover.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tears For Fears (@tearsforfearsmusic)

Styles has a new album out, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

He will also be pulling double duty this weekend as the host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”