with Chris Cruise


Harry Styles Wows ’80s Band With Cover Of Their Song

Harry Styles accepts the award for album of the year for ‚ÄúHarry's House‚Äù during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023

Harry Styles is a pretty big deal – and an ’80s band is pretty impressed!

Tears For Fears is a British new wave group that ruled the radio back in 1985 with their hit song,”Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

Styles did a cover of the song during an appearance on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Tears For Fears shared a clip on Instagram, with the caption, “Loving this cover.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tears For Fears (@tearsforfearsmusic)

Styles has a new album out, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

He will also be pulling double duty this weekend as the host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”

 

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