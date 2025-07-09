Miley Marks Two Milestones

Miley Cyrus has two reasons to “Party in the U.S.A.!”

First up, her 2009 song has now achieved 15-times platinum status. That means “Party in the U.S.A.” has now tied with seven other songs as the tenth-highest certified song in U.S. history, selling 15 million units. What are those other songs? They include “Roar” by Katy Perry and “I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas.

The other big news for Cyrus – she’s getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! She is one of 35 honorees in 2026, along with actors Demi Moore, Emily Blunt, and Rachel McAdams. Cyrus wrote on Instagram that it’s definitely been a dream of hers.

