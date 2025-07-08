Diddy Sentencing Set For October 3

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced October 3 for his conviction on two prostitution-related charges.

Until then, the hip hop mogul will remain at the federal lockup where he’s been held since his arrest in September 2024.

The sentencing date was set today after a virtual, two-minute conference between the prosecution and defense attorneys.

Combs stood trial for nearly two months before the federal jury returned a guilty verdict on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitition. He was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Combs’ punishment is up to the discretion of Judge Arun Subramanian. Each count carries a possibility of 10 years in prison. Prosecutors have indicated they will seek 51 to 63 months in prison. Combs’ lawyers want less than the 21 to 27 months they say the sentencing guidelines recommend.

As part of the process, Combs must speak with probation officers for a pre-sentence investigation report that the judge will factor into his sentencing decision.