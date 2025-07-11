Try the Lady Gaga Drink This Weekend!

Lady Gaga has been known to go viral, whether it’s for her unusual outfits (hello, meat dress!) or for her songs like “Poker Face,” or even for her acting in films like “A Star is Born!”

NOW, she’s gone viral for her unusual drink order!

She did a lie detector test with Vanity Fair in February and one of the questions involved a drink order.

How do you order red wine at the bar?

“With maraschino cherries and Diet Coke.”

Truthful.

Apparently, Lady Gaga likes her red wine with an equal part of Diet Coke and throw a couple of cherries in!

This drink has kind of slowly caught on – and now social media users are giving it a try and they are loving it!

Check out this video from USA Today… and see if you’re willing to give it a taste this weekend!