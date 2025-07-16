Liam Payne’s Final Project: Building the Band

Are you watching “Building the Band” on Netflix?

We’re intrigued by the show, which is a little “Love is Blind” meets “The Voice!”

It also features a host and guest judges who are perfect for our Throwback 2K fans!

The host is AJ McLean, of the Backstreet Boys. The judges/mentors are Nicole Scherzinger of Pussycat Dolls, Kelly Rowland from Destiny’s Child, and Liam Payne of One Direction. This show is the last project Payne worked on before his death in October 2024.

The premise is this: there are 50 singers and they vote on each other – sight unseen. They build six bands and then compete against each other.

Scherzinger told Seth Meyers this week that it’s bittersweet watching the show after losing Payne. “We’re just really proud of him, and I’m excited for everyone to see Liam shine. It’s really cool. We’ve come full circle, especially Liam and I from X Factor to One Direction, and he’s walked this path so he’s the perfect person to be able to help people in this way. And he loved it. He really believed in the bands and the show,” she said.

The show premiered on Netflix on July 9.