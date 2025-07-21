Kelly Clarkson’s Cute Mother-Daughter Duet

Kelly Clarkson brought a special guest to the stage during her recent residency performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Her daughter, 11-year-old River Rose!

Clarkson wrote on Instagram: “Last night we had a very special guest, my daughter River Rose, joined us for ‘Heartbeat Song.’ It’s her favorite song.”

The photo shows the two touching foreheads on stage.

A fan posted a video of the performance on YouTube – we’ve linked it below. Like mother, like daughter! River Rose definitely has her mom’s talent!

Clarkson’s residency has more dates scheduled this month, and also in August and November. You can check the schedule HERE!