Kelly Clarkson’s Cute Mother-Daughter Duet

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson performs Saturday, March 23, 2019 as part of her ÒMeaning of LifeÓ tour at US Bank Arena in Cincinnati. Kellyclarkson Mv 0001 Kelly Clarkson performs Saturday, March 23, 2019 as part of her OMeaning of LifeO tour at US Bank Arena in Cincinnati.

Kelly Clarkson brought a special guest to the stage during her recent residency performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Her daughter, 11-year-old River Rose!

Clarkson wrote on Instagram: “Last night we had a very special guest, my daughter River Rose, joined us for ‘Heartbeat Song.’ It’s her favorite song.”

The photo shows the two touching foreheads on stage.

 

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson)

A fan posted a video of the performance on YouTube – we’ve linked it below. Like mother, like daughter! River Rose definitely has her mom’s talent!

Clarkson’s residency has more dates scheduled this month, and also in August and November. You can check the schedule HERE! 

