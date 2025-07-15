with Chris Cruise


Don’t Miss Eminem’s New Documentary

Eminem
Eminem performs onstage with Kuniva of D12 for the release party of his new album Relapse at the Sound Board stage in the Motor City Casino in Detroit, on Tuesday, May 19, 2009. Eminem 051909 26

It’s your one shot and one opportunity to see the new Eminem documentary!

“STANS” will show on 135 AMC theaters for one weekend only, August 7-10.

You can purchase tickets now at this link. 

Eminem helped produce the documentary himself, which got its name from his 2000 hit “Stan.” The song was about an obsessive fan, and the name stuck. “Stan” is now in the Merriam-Webster dictionary as a noun, describing an overzealous or obsessive fan, especially of a particular celebrity.

The documentary, then, examines Eminem’s career through the lens of fan questions about his personal life, family, fame, and creative process.

The trailer gives you a better idea of the feel of the documentary. It closes with Eminem sitting down for an interview and asking “What’s your first question?”

Check it out below, and remember, “STANS” is only in select AMC theaters for one weekend only, August 7-10!

