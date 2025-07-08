Kesha’s Finally Free To Talk – and Sing – On Her Own Terms

Kesha has been through a lot – and now she’s talking about it ALL.

She is featured on Monica Lewinsky’s Reclaiming podcast, out today, and she opens up about her legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke.

We first heard about Kesha when she was featured on Flo Rida’s hit song “Right Round” in 2009. Later that year, she really hit mainstream with the song “Tik Tok.” She also had “Your Love Is My Drug,” “Die Young,” and “Timber.”

Behind the scenes of all that success, however, Kesha revealed a private and difficult battle. In 2014, she accused Dr. Luke of drugging her and raping her at a 2005 party. Due to contractual obligations, Kesha still had to work with him and his label Kemosabe for nearly 10 more years. In 2023, the label announced they were dropping her, which released her from working with Dr. Luke. She also reached a settlement with Dr. Luke in June 2023. He has continued to deny the allegations.

Kesha talks more about that ordeal in the podcast. She also has released her independent album, “.(Period).” She told Billboard that “I really do feel like it’s been a homecoming in a lot of ways — not only legally, to the rights of my voice, but to letting go of that internalized shame, of letting all that go and coming home to my own body, my joy, myself.”