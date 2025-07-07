Fans React to Kelly Clarkson Abruptly Canceling Vegas Shows

Kelly Clarkson fans are divided over the singer’s last-minute cancellation of her new Vegas residency

Just about 90 minutes before she was supposed to perform the first show at the Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace on Friday, July 4, she posted on social media that she needed to postpone.

Clarkson said the rehearsals had taken a toll on her voice.

Clarkson wrote that she intends to take the stage later this week on Friday, July 11.

Fans on X responded to her post. One man wrote: “Setbacks happen. No worries. Lessons will be learned, and anticipation will continue to build making the first show even more amazing.” Another wrote: “So ur telling us that u don’t lip sync your show? I hope the fans understand that’s why other artists don’t cancel their shows.”

Other fans were not happy about the timing of the announcement. One wrote: “Everyone saying they understand obviously didn’t fly out, book hotel rooms and waiting in line for her to literally cancel at the last minute.” Others were a little heated: “People spending $thousands to come see you and hours before the show you say ‘eff off!’ Vegas residencies are not a bunch of locals. These are people that scheduled their limited vacation and and $ for you specifically. Get on the damn stage!”

Whew… hopefully the rest of the residency goes off without a hitch!