Happy Birthday, Selena Gomez!
Selena Gomez is feeling excited, hopeful, and grateful on her 33rd birthday!
The singer-actress-producer celebrated her big day a few days ago with a swanky rooftop party that included plenty of her famous friends – including Taylor Swift!
She shared several pictures on Instagram, writing that “This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of all that to all of you.”
Also in the pictures, Gomez’ fiancé Benny Blanco, who proposed back in December.
Hard to believe, we first met Gomez on the show “Barney & Friends” in 2002! She would go on to appear on “Wizards of Waverly Place,” several Disney channel movies, and most recently on “Only Murders in the Building.” She’s also released a string of hit albums, with songs like “Come & Get It,” “Hands to Myself,” and “Lose You to Love Me.”
Gomez ended the post with these words: “As I step into this new year, I’m filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come.”
Hmm… maybe a wedding will happen in her 33rd year? Happy birthday to Selena Gomez!