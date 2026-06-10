with Chris Cruise


Jay-Z’s New Shows & New Song With Eminem

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jay-Z has announced new “Jay-Z 30” shows and he will appear on a new song with Eminem!

First the shows – Jay-Z is celebrating 30 years in music and will perform shows at Yankee Stadium in July. He also just added two more shows under that theme: September in Paris and October in Los Angeles.

Presale for the two new shows starts June 11 and the general onsale is June 12 through Live Nation. 

We’ve also learned that Jay-Z and Eminem are going to appear on a song from rap legend Rakim’s new album. It will be their first time working together in 25 years. They last collaborated on the 2001 song “Renegade.”

The new song, still untitled, is supposed to release August 28.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Clay Aiken: Why The Time Is Right For New Music

Entertainment News

Pink Was The Perfect Tonys Host

Entertainment News

Clay Aiken Chat: New Song AND Big Announcement

Entertainment News

Taylor Says ‘It’s a Toy Story!’

More Stories

Pink Is A Songwriting Icon

The Top Throwback 2K Moments from the AMAs

It’s a Jonas Brothers Podcast!

Shakira Acquitted of Tax Fraud

1 of 206