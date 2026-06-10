Jay-Z’s New Shows & New Song With Eminem

Jay-Z has announced new “Jay-Z 30” shows and he will appear on a new song with Eminem!

First the shows – Jay-Z is celebrating 30 years in music and will perform shows at Yankee Stadium in July. He also just added two more shows under that theme: September in Paris and October in Los Angeles.

Presale for the two new shows starts June 11 and the general onsale is June 12 through Live Nation.

We’ve also learned that Jay-Z and Eminem are going to appear on a song from rap legend Rakim’s new album. It will be their first time working together in 25 years. They last collaborated on the 2001 song “Renegade.”

The new song, still untitled, is supposed to release August 28.