James Van Der Beek Has Died After Cancer Battle

1998; Wilmington, NC, USA; James Van Der Beek, Dawson on Dawson's Creek, right, talks with crew members while eating a sandwich following filming inside CD Alley on Market Street. Mandatory Credit: Nicole Cappello-USA TODAY NETWORK

Actor James Van Der Beek, star of the TV series “Dawson’s Creek,” has died at age 48.

He had battled stage 3 colorectal cancer since his diagnosis in 2023.

His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, announced his passing in a post on Instagram.

 

A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames)

Van Der Beek was a father of six: daughters Olivia, 15, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 9, and Gwendolyn, 7, and sons Joshua, 13, and Jeremiah, 4.

Van Der Beek was open about his battle with cancer, discovered after a routine colonoscopy in August 2023. He publicly shared the news first with People Magazine in November 2024.

In September, he missed a “Dawson’s Creek” cast reunion event fundraiser. His wife and children attended the event in his place. His last public appearance was an interview with Today on December 19.

Van Der Beek played Dawson Leery on the TV series from 1998-2003, alongside Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams.

His film credits include “Varsity Blues,” “The Rules of Attraction,” and “Labor Day.”

 

