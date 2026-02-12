Hilary Duff is going on tour – for the first time in nearly 20 years!

It’s called the Lucky Me tour in support of her upcoming album, “Luck… or Something,” due February 20.

The “Lizzie McGuire” and “Younger” star posted on Instagram this morning, writing “The name says it all.”

The tour kicks off June 22 – but fans who don’t want to wait could catch her mini-residency in Las Vegas THIS weekend! She will perform at the Venetian Feb. 13, 14, and 15 and again on May 22, 23, and 24.

Check the summer tour schedule here on Duff’s website!