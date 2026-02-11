with Chris Cruise


Britney Spears Sold Her Music Catalog… But Why?

Britney Spears has sold her rights to her own music catalog, including hit songs like “… Baby One More Time,” “Toxic,” and “I’m a Slave 4 U.”

The deal with Primary Wave was done on December 30, 2025. We don’t know the sale price, but TMZ reported that it was on par with Justin Bieber’s reported $200 million deal selling his catalog in 2023.

Spears’ last album was “Glory” in 2016. She has also announced that she will never perform in the United States again.

Along with Spears and Bieber, a number of other artists have sold their music catalogs in recent years: The Notorious B.I.G., the estates of Whitney Houston and Prince, and Stevie Nicks all sold.

Why?

Industry watchers say acquisition deals can be extremely lucrative for artists, giving them a significant amount of money and taking away the big responsibility of overseeing an entire estate and catalog of music.

