You Could Buy Britney’s Mercedes

It’s said to be the most documented celebrity car of all time.

If you looked at any tabloid in 2007, chances are, you saw this car. A black 2006 Mercedes CLK 350.

It belonged to Britney Spears and was involved in several parking lot incidents, was snapped in several fast-food drive-throughs, and oh yes, was also in a hit-and-run accident!

The Mercedes CLK has been in a museum for years, but now it’s going on public auction at no reserve!

The Volo Museum is selling the car after acquiring it in 2011. The auction listing will go live on eBay on August 1.