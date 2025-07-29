with Chris Cruise


You Could Buy Britney’s Mercedes

Britney
Jan 28, 2001; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Britney Spears performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXXV. The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New York Giants 34-7 at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s said to be the most documented celebrity car of all time.

If you looked at any tabloid in 2007, chances are, you saw this car. A black 2006 Mercedes CLK 350.

Courtesy Backfire News
Courtesy Backfire News

It belonged to Britney Spears and was involved in several parking lot incidents, was snapped in several fast-food drive-throughs, and oh yes, was also in a hit-and-run accident!

The Mercedes CLK has been in a museum for years, but now it’s going on public auction at no reserve!

The Volo Museum is selling the car after acquiring it in 2011. The auction listing will go live on eBay on August 1.

