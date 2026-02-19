Story Behind the Song: “My Boo”

We love getting the scoop on our favorite Throwback 2K songs!

The songwriter behind the 2004 hit “My Boo” revealed two big bombshells: Usher didn’t even like the song at first, and Usher was supposed to duet with Beyoncé!

Adonis Shropshire appeared on the Storytelling with Dominique Renee podcast.

He said: “Usher comes in the studio. It’s like 4:00 a.m. in the morning. We played ‘My Boo.’ He hates it. Hates it. He told us, whatever y’all do, don’t ever play that for me again.”

Shropshire then said, “Beyoncé was supposed to do the girl part originally, but she was on tour. So she didn’t have the time to do the vocals.”

Usher ended up coming around on the song, and Beyoncé’s scheduling conflict paved the way for Alicia Keys to come on board.

The rest is history – because the song spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals!

And by the way, Usher did end up working with Beyoncé on the 2008 song, “Love in this Club, Pt. II.”

Check out the podcast below, and of course, the song, “My Boo,” by Usher feat. Alicia Keys.