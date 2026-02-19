with Chris Cruise


Story Behind the Song: “My Boo”

Usher performs during his Past Present Future tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

We love getting the scoop on our favorite Throwback 2K songs!

The songwriter behind the 2004 hit “My Boo” revealed two big bombshells: Usher didn’t even like the song at first, and Usher was supposed to duet with Beyoncé!

Adonis Shropshire appeared on the Storytelling with Dominique Renee podcast.

He said: “Usher comes in the studio. It’s like 4:00 a.m. in the morning. We played ‘My Boo.’ He hates it. Hates it. He told us, whatever y’all do, don’t ever play that for me again.”

Shropshire then said, “Beyoncé was supposed to do the girl part originally, but she was on tour. So she didn’t have the time to do the vocals.”

Usher ended up coming around on the song, and Beyoncé’s scheduling conflict paved the way for Alicia Keys to come on board.

The rest is history – because the song spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals!

And by the way, Usher did end up working with Beyoncé on the 2008 song, “Love in this Club, Pt. II.”

Check out the podcast below, and of course, the song, “My Boo,” by Usher feat. Alicia Keys.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Hilary Duff Is Going On Tour

Entertainment News

James Van Der Beek Has Died After Cancer Battle

Entertainment News

Britney Spears Sold Her Music Catalog… But Why?

Entertainment News

Demi Lovato Revises Tour Dates For Fear Of Overextending Things

More Stories

Bad Bunny Brings Love And Special Guests To Super Bowl…

3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Has Died

Mariah Carey Will Help Open 2026 Winter Olympics

Facebook is 22 Today

1 of 192