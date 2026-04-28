Harry Styles Is Engaged!

It looks like Harry Styles has popped the big question!

People Magazine reports he is engaged to Zoë Kravitz!

The former One Direction singer and the actress first sparked rumors of a romance when they were seen together in Rome last August. Since then, they’ve been photographed together several times. Kravitz was spotted wearing a huge ring just last week, and now it appears the news has been confirmed.

Kravitz is the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz. People said that the two have met – and Lenny really liked Styles. One source said: “Lenny has always wanted Zoë to be with someone who respects her, and it looked like he felt Harry does. They were laughing a lot at lunch, and it came across that Lenny appreciated Harry’s sense of humor. He likes when someone can keep things light.”

This is the first engagement for Styles. Kravitz was married once before and was engaged to actor Channing Tatum before calling it quits.

Congrats to the happy couple!