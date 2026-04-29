Ariana Grande Announces Petal

She’s been dropping hints – and now she’s confirmed it!

Ariana Grande’s eighth studio album, Petal, will be released July 31.

She posted this on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)



She followed up with a news release describing the album as “Something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.”

She has since posted a video to Instagram as well – showing black and white shots of flowers interspersed with pics of the singer herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Her last album was 2024’s Eternal Sunshine. Since that time, Grande has been busy filming and promoting the movies “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good.”

Grande’s summer tour kicks off June 6, so there’s a good chance audiences could get some sneak peeks of the new album!