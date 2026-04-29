Ariana Grande Announces Petal
She’s been dropping hints – and now she’s confirmed it!
Ariana Grande’s eighth studio album, Petal, will be released July 31.
She posted this on Instagram:
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She followed up with a news release describing the album as “Something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.”
She has since posted a video to Instagram as well – showing black and white shots of flowers interspersed with pics of the singer herself.
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Her last album was 2024’s Eternal Sunshine. Since that time, Grande has been busy filming and promoting the movies “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good.”
Grande’s summer tour kicks off June 6, so there’s a good chance audiences could get some sneak peeks of the new album!