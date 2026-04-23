Couture Cuteness: Rihanna Shares Adorable Look At Baby Rocki

Looks like there are now two cover girls in Rihanna’s house!

The pop superstar just shared an adorable behind-the-scenes video from her recent photo shoot for W Magazine. It starts with plenty of avant-garde shots to match the theme of the shoot – but then cuts to a beautiful baby!

Rihanna comments in the video, “The latest fashion kills just joined the set,” referencing her 7-month-old daughter with partner A$AP Rocky.

Mom and daughter cuddle in several snippets and pose for the cameras. Rihanna even jokes, “Last shoot we’ll ever do together. Who’s the high-fashion baby?”

You can see more in the new edition of W Magazine. In addition to more photos, it features Rihanna’s friends sharing their favorite memories and anecdotes about the “Umbrella” singer.