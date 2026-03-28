Happy Birthday to Lady Gaga!

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta is celebrating her 40th birthday today!

Of course, we know her better as Lady Gaga!

The woman who loved to shock us with her wild outfits and performances throughout the 2000s, then shocked us with her dramatic performance in the film “A Star is Born,” is no doubt gearing up for a big year ahead.

First, she’s wrapping up the extension of her Mayhem Ball tour, with the final performance set for New York City’s Madison Square Garden on April 13.

We will also be watching for her in the highly anticipated film, “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” when it’s released May 1. Gaga was photographed leaving the movie’s set in Milan last year. Star Anne Hathaway declined to confirm a Lady Gaga cameo in the film, but did say “Oh, I know her, she was so good in A Star Is Born. Oh my gosh. Can you believe that somebody can be so talented? It just blows one’s mind.”

Yes, it sure does!

Gaga may also be walking down the aisle soon! She was spotted with a huge ring in April 2024 and confirmed during the Paris Olympics that she was engaged to Michael Polansky.

Who knows, one of these days we just might find out that Lady Gaga is now a Mrs.!

Stay tuned, and in the meantime, in honor of her 40th birthday, here are all six of her No. 1 songs. By the way, she is one of the few artists to achieve multiple No. 1 hits across three different decades.

“Just Dance” 2009

“Poker Face” 2009

“Born This Way” 2011

“Shallow” 2019

“Rain On Me” 2020

“Die With A Smile” 2025