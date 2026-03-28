Selena Gomez New Ice Cream: Tastes Good, Does Good

She’s an actress and a singer, she has a wildly successful beauty company, and now add ice cream to the list of things that Selena Gomez can do!

Gomez is an investor and part owner of Serendipity Ice Cream, and the brand has partnered with Gopuff on a new collaboration for a good cause.

It’s the “I Said I Love Blue First” ice cream bars (named after her 2025 album, I Said I Love You First).

It’s blue vanilla ice cream with cookie bits, wrapped in a candy shell. Sounds delicious!

The best part, is that a portion of every sale goes to the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to expand access to mental health services and resources for young people around the world.

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A box of four costs $7.49 – so maybe this weekend, it’s your excuse to try a sweet treat and do some good at the same time!