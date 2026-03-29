New Music Messaging App Has Major Backing

Have you checked out the new music messaging app that just launched this week?

It’s called Feels Music Messaging, or just simply Feels. It’s available on both iOS and Android.

There are two big reasons why this is a big deal: it has licensing agreements with three big music companies, Universal, Sony, and Warner Music. And, Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, is an investor and board member!

The Feels app lets users send audio and music clips of up to 15 seconds within texts, DMs, and group chats. It allows the user to customize with lyrics, fonts, and backgrounds. It’s designed to function like a GIF that users can search for by artist, emotion, song title, and lyrics.

There’s obviously the fun factor for the user and the recipient, and also earning potential for artists and songwriters.

The Founder & CEO, Tony Seyler, said: “Feels is building a new lane for fans to connect with the music and artists they love. We’re transforming music from a listening experience into an active form of connection and communication, one that creates new moments of discovery, engagement, and commercial opportunity for artists and rights holders.”

Feels is not the first to do this – Spotify launched its own music-based messaging last August, and Instagram also has a music-sharing feature.

You can learn more about Feels here!