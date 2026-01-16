with Chris Cruise


Maury, Sally, Montel, Leeza And More Spill The Beans

"Dirty Talk" courtesy ABC
"Dirty Talk" courtesy ABC

A new docuseries is called Dirty Talk for a reason!

ABC just premiered the first episode of “Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV” this week. If you missed it, you can stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

ABC says the new show will explore the psychological forces that shaped the talk TV genre and reveal how the shows transformed from trusted confessional spaces into lightning rods of controversy.

“Dirty Talk” will look at the evolution of daytime television – from soap operas and game shows to talk shows featuring Maury Povich, Sally Jessy Raphael, Montel Williams, Leeza Gibbons, Jerry Springer, and more! They dominated the airwaves in the ’90s and early 2000s.

There are three episodes total in the docuseries, airing weekly on Wednesdays and streaming the next day.

