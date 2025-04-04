with Chris Cruise


Grandpa Eminem!

Eminem
Feb 9, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Eminem performs "Lose Yourself" during the 92nd Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Eminem is a grandpa!

The rapper’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott and her husband Evan McClintock had their first child, a boy, named Elliot Marshall McClintock.

The name is a sweet nod to the proud grandpa, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

Scott posted a couple pictures on Instagram, revealing that her son was born on March 14.

Eminem revealed his excitement at the news his daughter was pregnant in the music video for his song “Temporary” back in October. It featured a video of Hailie telling her dad she’s expecting, and then handing him a football jersey with the word “Grandpa” on it.

Congratulations to the family!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

