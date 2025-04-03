New Music From Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has definitely evolved past her Hannah Montana and “Party in the U.S.A.” days!

Her next album is going to be something very different. Set for release May 30, “Something Beautiful” is described as a concept album. It will be accompanied by a film, described as: “a unique visual experience, fueled by fantasy, including 13 original songs from the upcoming album. A one-of-a-kind pop opera from the mind of Miley Cyrus.”

We have our first two hints of what the album and film will be like. This week she released the video for the spoken-word song “Prelude,” which features Cyrus making observations in her soliloquy.

Like when facing the sun thru a window your skin feels warmth but you can’t be in the world that its warmth has made alive

Like walking alone thru a lucid dream like saying your name aloud in an empty room

The second video is for the title track to the album, “Something Beautiful.” It starts out as a ballad, then breaks into rock.

Rolling Stone said Cyrus talked about her driving force behind making the new concept album: “The visual component of this is driving the sound. And so I have this heart-first attachment to it. My idea was making The Wall [Pink Floyd’s 1979 concept album], but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture… The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty.”

Find more album details HERE!