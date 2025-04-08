New music coming from Maroon 5

It’s happening! Adam Levine just confirmed there is new music on the way from Maroon 5!

Levine was on “The Tonight Show” last night and told Jimmy Fallon that a new song will drop towards the end of April, a new album will be out this summer, and a new tour will follow this fall!

Maroon 5’s last album, “Jordi,” came out in 2021.

We first met Maroon 5 with their debut album “Songs About Jane” in 2002, with hit songs like “”Harder to Breathe”, “This Love,” and “She Will Be Loved.”

Can’t wait to hear the new music!