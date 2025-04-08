with Chris Cruise


New music coming from Maroon 5

Maroon 5
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 preforms on the stage in the 16th hole coliseum at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 8, 2023. Entertainment Maroon 5 At Wm Phoenix Open

It’s happening! Adam Levine just confirmed there is new music on the way from Maroon 5!

Levine was on “The Tonight Show” last night and told Jimmy Fallon that a new song will drop towards the end of April, a new album will be out this summer, and a new tour will follow this fall!

Maroon 5’s last album, “Jordi,” came out in 2021.

We first met Maroon 5 with their debut album “Songs About Jane” in 2002, with hit songs like “”Harder to Breathe”, “This Love,” and “She Will Be Loved.”

Can’t wait to hear the new music!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Grandpa Eminem!

Entertainment News

New Music From Miley Cyrus

Entertainment News

Britney Biopic IS in the works!

Entertainment News

Val Kilmer Has Died at 65

More Stories

Top 5 Favorite Lady Gaga 2K Songs

It’s Mariah’s Birthday! She Has A Big Year…

Steven Tyler’s 77 Today!

Sir Elton John is 78: His Past, Present, and Future!

1 of 150