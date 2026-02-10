Demi Lovato Revises Tour Dates For Fear Of Overextending Things

Demi Lovato has pushed back the start of her upcoming tour and canceled five planned dates.

The “It’s Not That Deep Tour” will now begin April 13 in Orlando. Lovato canceled shows in Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Denver, and Charlotte.

She posted a message to fans on her Instagram story. “My Lovatics – I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can. While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible. To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour.”

Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster and AXS will automatically receive refunds. Those who purchased through another vendor will need to request a refund.

