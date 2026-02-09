with Chris Cruise


Bad Bunny Brings Love And Special Guests To Super Bowl Halftime Show

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Bad Bunny performs at halftime Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters via Imagn Images

Fresh off his history-making Grammy win for Album of the Year, Bad Bunny performed an energetic, dance and love-filled Super Bowl Halftime Show last night in Santa Clara, California.

Bad Bunny is widely credited with helping bring Spanish-language music mainstream. He performed for his biggest audience yet during a halftime performance that drew both rave reviews and criticism.

Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican heritage was evident throughout the 13-minute performance, with cultural snapshots including straw hats, people playing dominoes, field workers, and boxers in training. It was a joy-filled dance party that even included the story of a couple’s engagement and marriage – with a wedding on the field!

Special guests included Lady Gaga, who performed a Latin-infused version of the song “Die With a Smile.” Ricky Martin also made an appearance, singing “Lo Que Paso en Hawaii” and “El Apagón.”

Bad Bunny delivered powerful messages throughout the performance, with the scoreboard featuring the words, “The only thing stronger than hate is love.” He also shouted out every single country in the Americas, while holding a football with the words, “Together We Are America.”

Bad Bunny told Access Hollywood last week that “I’m just a normal guy that makes music. I want people to feel happiness  and joy. I want to make people dance. I want to make them feel proud and think that everything is possible.”

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Bad Bunny performs during the Half Time show in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Bad Bunny performs at halftime in Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform the halftime show in Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Bad Bunny performs at halftime in Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

 

