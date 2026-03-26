Rihanna Reveals Terror After Being Shot At

Police reports detail the terrifying moments after gunshots were fired at superstar Rihanna’s home.

Los Angeles Police are still investigating the March 8th incident.

The Daily Mail obtained court documents outlining what Rihanna told police once they arrived. The “Umbrella” singer said she and her partner, A$AP Rocky, were inside an Airstream trailer parked outside her home when she heard “10 loud bangs on metal.”

She said she looked outside, realized it had been gunshots, and then grabbed A$AP Rocky and pushed them both to the ground.

Rocky told police he awoke to Rihanna telling him, “They shooting at us.”

The couple’s three young children were inside the house with Rihanna’s mother and staff members.

Police later recovered shell casings from what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle.

Police have arrested Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, and charged her with attempted murder and 13 other charges. Ortiz pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. She is being held on $1.9 million bond.

Ortiz has a criminal record in Florida with several domestic violence charges.

She is expected in court for another hearing next month.