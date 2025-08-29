Remembering the King of Pop

Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, would have been 67 today.

Jackson is considered one of the greatest entertainers of all time. His music broke through racial barriers, selling over 500 million records worldwide. He had 13 No. 1 songs, 13 Grammy Awards, and was inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!

While his music was the main focus in the ’80s and ’90s, by the 2000s, Jackson became known more for his changing appearance, bizarre behavior, and allegations of child sexual abuse. He was featured in a disastrous documentary by Martin Bashir in 2002, stood trial for child molestation in 2005, and moved to Bahrain following his acquittal. In 2009, he announced a series of comeback concerts, his first since the HIStory World Tour in 1997.

While preparing for those shows, Jackson died June 25, 2009, at the age of 50, when he was administered a fatal dose of propofol by his personal physician, Conrad Murray. Murray was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Jackson is survived by his three children, Prince, Paris, and Bigi (also known as Blanket). Prince Jackson just revealed he is engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend, Molly.

Daughter Paris seems to be following in her father’s footsteps, performing this summer with Incubus and others around the U.S.

Bigi Jackson is more private than his siblings. He is said to be into film, and even tried to launch a YouTube movie review channel with his older brother, Prince.

In honor of Michael Jackson’s birthday, here are three of our favorite Throwback 2K songs!