Ozzy’s Fans Fill City Streets at Farewell Funeral

Not since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022 has there been such a large funeral celebration in Birmingham, England. But it’s no wonder thousands of people turned out today for their hometown hero, Ozzy Osbourne. The Queen was royalty, but Ozzy was rock royalty.

Today was the cortège procession in honor of Osbourne, who died at age 76 on July 22. Ozzy had once said he didn’t want his funeral to be depressing, and fans took that to heart, dressing in Black Sabbath gear, delivering notes and flowers in his memory.

Osbourne’s casket traveled through the city in a black hearse. A local band, Bostin’ Brass, played Ozzy classics like “Iron Man” and “Crazy Train.”

Osbourne’s family, including his wife Sharon, and children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, joined the crowds on Black Sabbath Bridge and read some of the notes fans had left behind. Sharon Osbourne was visibly emotional when laying flowers down for her late husband.

Graham Croucher, a 58-year-old train driver from Northampton, told Reuters that Osbourne played the soundtrack to his life.

“He dared to be different because he was different,” Croucher said. “And I think we’re celebrating that as well because he was different. And I think we can all see so much of ourselves in Ozzy, but he could do it. He could get away with it.”

A private family funeral will take place Thursday in Buckinghamshire.