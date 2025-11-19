We Met Anna and Elsa 12 Years Ago Today

We first experienced Arendelle and the magic of its icy winter 12 years ago today! “Frozen” debuted in theaters on November 19, 2013, and despite its late-year release, it became the highest-grossing animated film of 2013!

“Frozen” was a pop-culture phenomenon. We quickly fell in love with the Princesses Anna and Elsa, Olaf the lovable snowman, and Kristoff and Sven. The voices were perfectly cast, with Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad. And oh, the music! We were singing “Let it Go” and “In Summer” on repeat!

“Frozen” won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Let It Go.” Remember when Idina Menzel performed at the Academy Awards and was introduced by John Travolta as “Adele Dazeem?” That was another pop culture moment! The film also won two Grammy Awards.

Leading up to the film’s release, audiences were treated to a teaser trailer and the official trailer. The teaser was a fun little animation with Olaf and Sven, although it really told nothing about the plot of the movie. The official trailer did a little better… check them out!

Since the movie’s original release, there has been a “Frozen Fever” short in 2015, a 2017 featurette, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” the sequel “Frozen 2” in 2019, and there’s a “Frozen 3” planned for 2027. It’s also a Broadway musical!

Now, since we know you’re probably already singing “Let It Go” to yourself… here’s the song!